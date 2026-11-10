Nayagarh ambulance crash: Death toll rises to three

BERHAMPUR: The death toll in the ambulance accident on NH-57 in Nayagarh district rose to three on Monday after another injured succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The mishap occurred around 5.30 pm on Sunday near the Shalabhanga forest stretch under Banigochha police limits. The ambulance was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Deogaon in Balangir district, carrying the mortal remains of Ishwar Sahu who had died at a hospital in the state capital, along with several members of his family.

According to preliminary reports, the driver lost control of the speeding ambulance and the vehicle rammed into a roadside culvert wall. The crash left all occupants including the driver seriously injured.

On receiving information, Banigochha police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured before shifting them to Daspalla community health centre (CHC) for treatment. Two of the injured, identified as Pratap Bag and Shirsha Bag, died during treatment on Sunday. On Monday, Ishwar’s son Raju Sahu also succumbed, taking the death toll to three.

Bodies of the four deceased including Ishwar have been kept at Daspalla CHC for postmortem. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident, said police.