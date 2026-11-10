Odisha govt removes caps on OCS examination attempts

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief to Odisha Civil Services (OCS) aspirants, the state government on Monday decided to remove the restriction on the number of attempts allowed for candidates appearing in the competitive examination.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal of the General Administration department to amend the Odisha Civil Services (Combined Competitive Recruitment Examination) Rules, 1991, paving the way for candidates to appear in the OCS examination any number of times, subject to fulfilment of the prescribed age and other eligibility criteria. The decision will benefit a large number of aspirants who have been unable to crack the exams despite multiple attempts.

Chief secretary Anu Garg said the amendment is aimed at ensuring wider and fairer opportunities for candidates and strengthening the merit-based selection process.

The existing rules governing recruitment through the OCS examination prescribed restrictions on the number of attempts to six with upper age relaxations for reserved categories (such as SC, ST, SEBC, women and PwD).