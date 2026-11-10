Odisha man held for threatening complainant

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly threatening a complainant and witnesses in a pending Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. The accused allegedly brandished a sword and pressured them to withdraw the case registered at Bada Bazar police station.

The accused, identified as Rajanan Patra alias Ladu (24), allegedly intercepted the complainant, who on his way home after closing his shop, around 8 pm on November 6.

The accused also threatened to eliminate witnesses and warned the complainant and his family members of dire consequences if they failed to comply, police said.

Following the incident, the complainant lodged a complaint at Bada Bazar police station the following day. During the investigation, police verified the allegations and recorded the statements of the complainant and witnesses. “After finding prima facie evidence against the accused, police arrested Patra at 12.25 am on November 8,” Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said.

Patra was forwarded to the court of the SDJM, Berhampur, with a prayer for remand to judicial custody.