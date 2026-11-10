Odisha state cabinet approves Shikshanet scheme to provide free WiFi to 601 colleges

BHUBANESWAR: The state cabinet on Monday approved the ‘Odisha Shikshanet’ scheme to provide free, secure and high-speed WiFi connectivity to 601 government and aided colleges with a total outlay of Rs 393.63 crore over a period of three years from 2026-27 to 2028-29.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the implementation of the flagship scheme following which every student will receive up to 1 GB of free internet data per day within the campus for academic, research and skill development purposes.

Chief secretary Anu Garg told mediapersons that the initiative is expected to benefit over six lakh students and faculty members across government and aided higher educational institutions, particularly those from rural, remote and economically weaker sections, by bridging the digital divide and promoting equitable access to quality higher education.

The chief secretary said this will build upon the successful phase-I implementation of the scheme in 130 colleges. The project includes installation of WiFi infrastructure, bandwidth provisioning, network management, cyber security and operation and maintenance support. A centralised monitoring dashboard will ensure efficient service delivery, network security, uptime and optimal utilisation, she added.

Besides, the facility will support access to e-books, digital libraries, virtual classrooms, SWAYAM and other massive online open courses (MOOCs), research databases, competitive examination resources, digital skill development platforms and e-governance services such as SAMS, HIMS.