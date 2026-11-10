Registering authorities cannot decide validity of adoption: Odisha HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has held that registration authorities cannot assume the role of a civil court to adjudicate the validity of an adoption while considering a document presented for registration.

Such authorities are required to examine whether the document fulfils the statutory requirements under the Registration Act, 1908, and cannot conduct a trial into disputed questions of fact or legal rights, the single judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra ruled.

Considering a writ petition filed by one Kamala Jena, Justice Mishra set aside orders of the sub-registrar, Simulia, and additional district magistrate-cum-district registrar, Balasore, refusing registration of a deed acknowledging an adoption performed more than two decades ago.

“The registering authority is not vested with the jurisdiction of a civil court and cannot assume an adjudicatory role in determining disputed questions of right, title or legal entitlement,” Justice Mishra observed.

The case concerned the adoption of Kamala Kanta Mandal, son of Kamala Jena and Purastam Jena, by Bhaskar Mandal and his wife Laxmi Mandal in March 2001, when he was around nine years old. Though an adoption ceremony was performed at the adoptive parents’ residence, no deed was executed at that time.

In September 2025, the natural parents, adoptive mother and adoptee executed a deed acknowledging the adoption and presented it for registration.