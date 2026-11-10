Return of the roar: Another tiger spotted in Debrigarh after 2 yrs

SAMBALPUR: A tiger has been directly sighted and captured on camera trap by patrolling staff in the Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, bringing cheer to the protected area which is awaiting its tiger reserve status.

Spotted on Monday morning, the big cat, believed to be a male, appears to have accessed the sanctuary through Dechuan-Lakhanpur forest corridor from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

While the sighting has been confirmed by the Forest department, the tiger’s origin, gender, age and other identifying details will be established after a detailed analysis of the camera-trapped photographs by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

Divisional forest officer (Wildlife) Anshu Pragyan Das said the camera-trapped images are being closely monitored and will be subjected to stripe-pattern analysis to ascertain the tiger’s gender, age and other details.

Forest officials said around 100 camera traps have been installed across the sanctuary to monitor wildlife movement. Besides, 27 teams undertake daily patrolling along the sanctuary’s boundaries and designated trails, while night surveillance is carried out through a three-tier patrolling mechanism to strengthen protection.

This is the third instance of a tiger being sighted in Debrigarh since 2018. The previous tiger had occupied the landscape for approximately one-and-a-half years between 2022 and 2024 before moving into Gomarda Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh.

The latest sighting assumes significance amid state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its tiger conservation network. A proposal to declare Debrigarh an 804-sq-km tiger reserve, comprising the sanctuary’s 353-sq-km core and a surrounding buffer area, has received in-principle approval from NTCA but the final notification is still awaited.