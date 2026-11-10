Road block over delay in flood relief in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Residents of Burupada gram panchayat under Hinjilicut block staged a road blockade on Monday, protesting the delay in distribution of rice meant for flood relief.

The agitated villagers alleged that the delay was due to the arbitrary functioning of the panchayat executive officer (PEO) and the supply assistant. Raising slogans against the officials, the protesters blocked the local road and burnt tyres to register their protest. The agitation disrupted vehicular movement on Hinjilicut-Sheragada road, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Later, administrative officials reached the spot and held discussion with the villagers. The protesters demanded immediate intervention by the administration and distribution of relief rice to all eligible flood-affected families without further delay. The road blockade was lifted after the administration agreed to fulfil the demand.

The incident has once again brought into focus the gaps in relief delivery in Ganjam, where several areas continue to await the assistance announced by the state government despite the passage of nearly two weeks since cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods.