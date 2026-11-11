Debrigarh’s new tiger makes first kill, sighted by 40 safari tourists

SAMBALPUR: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary’s newest striped visitor appears to be settling into the forest landscape as the male tiger not only explored the tourism zone but also made its first confirmed kill in the protected area.

On Monday late afternoon, the tiger ventured into the tourism zone of Debrigarh while exploring the habitat. The big cat was sighted by tourists travelling in four safari vehicles with around 40 visitors getting an opportunity to witness the feline in the wild.

The sighting was followed by another significant development later in the evening when the tiger successfully hunted a sambar deer in the sanctuary’s core zone. The Forest department has confirmed the kill, an important natural hunting behaviour of the tiger in its new habitat.

Experts are also of the view that this offers the right opportunity for introduction of female tigers in the protected area so as to attempt a scientific breeding plan.

The developments come a day after the tiger was first recorded by a camera trap and directly sighted by patrolling staff, having entered Debrigarh through the Dechuan-Lakhanpur forest stretch from neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Subsequent analysis of its photographs established that the tiger was a male with preliminary assessment suggesting it could be an adult.

With the tiger’s presence now confirmed at multiple locations within the sanctuary, the Forest department has stepped up protection measures to ensure its safety. River patrolling and surveillance along the western boundaries of the sanctuary have been intensified.