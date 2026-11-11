Five held for desecrating sacred grove; Bajrang Dal role in it, says BJD

KEONJHAR/BHUBANESWAR: Keonjhar police on Tuesday arrested five persons for allegedly desecrating a sacred place of worship belonging to the Santal community in a village under Ghasipura police limits.

The arrests came 12 days after tribal residents of Basantpur village lodged a complaint with the police. The incident took place on October 23.

Hours after a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) delegation visited Dalkisahi in Basantpur village on Tuesday, Ghasipura police swung into action and arrested Chandan Sethy, Dibyajyoti Puhan, Akshay Kumar Sahoo, Suresh Mallick and Srichandan Puhan.

According to the complaint filed on October 29, members of the Santal community were worshipping at the sacred grove, also known as Jaher Than, when around 15 to 20 people armed with knives, iron rods and sticks entered the place of worship and allegedly abused them in filthy language. When women from the village tried to resist, they were subjected to inappropriate behaviour and manhandled.

The FIR further stated that, while leaving the spot, the attackers dragged two village youths with their bikes for 30 to 40 metre, leaving them injured. The villagers were also warned that their rice quota and allowances would be stopped if they reported the incident.