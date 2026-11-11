Ganjam flood manmade, BJP government responsible: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Following his visit to the flood-hit Ganjam district, BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the BJP government’s negligence has pushed the district back by several years.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the leader of Opposition in the Assembly termed the floods a manmade crisis and said the state government should take all responsibility for the disaster.

Naveen said the earliest warning of IMD was given on October 23. As per the standard operating procedure (SOP) on flood management, the water level of dams should have been monitored 24x7 and water released prior to the rains. However, in case of Ganjam, water was released after the onset of heavy cyclonic rains which compounded the floods and caused huge loss to life and property, he said.

“People have complained that adequate warning was not given before gates of the dams were opened. This gross negligence and manmade crisis raises serious issues of accountability. People are demanding strict action against those responsible for such a serious lapse,” he added.

The BJD chief said during his visit to Hinjili, Sheragada, Aska and Sorada on November 7, he was pained to see the acute distress of the people. He expressed concern that the government was not prepared for floods despite advance warning of IMD.

“The government itself has put on record the lack of preparedness…Rescue and relief work, which should have been taken up immediately was delayed. This led to people being marooned for days without food and water.