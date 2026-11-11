Jeweller held for receiving stolen gold in Rourkela

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Tuesday arrested the owner of a jewellery shop on charges of receiving stolen gold ornaments. The accused, Vivek Prasad (45), is the proprietor of Kanak Alankar Jeweller. Alleged house burglars, Satyendra Yadav (36) of Chhend Colony and Simran alias Nanak Singh (28) of the Daily Market area, were also produced before the court along with Vivek.

Police said during the investigation into a house burglary reported on October 10, two more burglary cases were detected. Yadav and Singh were arrested in connection with the cases on Tuesday.

During questioning, it emerged they took loans against some of the stolen gold ornaments from a non-banking financial company, while some of the stolen jewellery was sold to Prasad.

The seized stolen items included two gold necklaces and 30 grams of melted gold shaped into a coin. The total value of the seized gold is estimated at around `10.33 lakh at the prevailing market rate.