Minor sisters abused by father go on video, Berhampur police clarify

BERHAMPUR: Two minor sisters who have alleged sexual abuse by their father, who got bail, have appealed for justice in a video that went viral after being circulated on Monday. The sisters expressed anguish over bail granted to the accused and alleged that they were facing severe mental distress.

After the video triggered strong reactions, Berhampur police on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding police action in connection with the video of two minor sisters.

According to Berhampur superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Sonkar, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, following allegations that the sisters were sexually abused within their family.

The accused was arrested and subsequently remanded in judicial custody by the ADJ-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Berhampur.

Police also coordinated with the Child Welfare Committee to ensure the victims’ safety, protection and rehabilitation.

“After completing the investigation, police submitted charge sheet on October 21 before the Special POCSO Court in Berhampur within the stipulated time,” Sonkar said.

Meanwhile, a second case was registered following another complaint on October 16. The complaint alleged that some family members had threatened and assaulted the sisters and attempted to confine them at home to pressure them into withdrawing the POCSO case.

Police registered another case and based on the statements recorded during the investigation, notices were served on three persons.