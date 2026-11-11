Odisha cabinet clears Bovine Breeding Regulation Bill

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday approved the draft Odisha Bovine Breeding (Regulation) Bill, 2026, for regulating cattle and buffalo breeding services, ensuring quality breeding material and improving milk productivity in the state. The proposed legislation will be introduced in the upcoming winter session of the Assembly.

Chief secretary Anu Garg said the Bill proposes to create an Odisha Bovine Breeding Authority to oversee registration, certification, quality monitoring and enforcement of breeding standards. “Its implementation will be taken up in phases by the department concerned following enactment and notification of the legislation,” she said.

Under the proposed framework, registration will be made mandatory for semen stations, semen banks, artificial insemination centres, AI technicians and establishments providing assisted reproductive technology services.

The Bill stipulates that artificial insemination services can be performed only by registered AI technicians or registered veterinary practitioners. It also provides for quality assurance and traceability of semen, embryos and other breeding material.

The regulatory authority will be empowered to undertake inspections, quality testing and corrective measures, besides imposing penalty to prevent the use of sub-standard breeding material and unauthorised breeding services.