Odisha government inks pact with MSSRF to boost nutrition security, rural livelihoods

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday signed an MoU with MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) for strengthening nutrition security, women’s empowerment, biodiversity conservation and livelihoods of rural and tribal communities.

Official sources said the collaboration will focus on scientific research, traditional knowledge and government policy in the fields of agriculture, nutrition, health, environment and livelihoods.

MSSRF will act as the subject-matter knowledge partner providing technical support to various departments in areas like policy formulation, programme planning, research, skill development, innovation and programme expansion. The partnership will focus on agro-environmental farming practices, promotion of millets and other alternative crops, protection of traditional seeds, agricultural biodiversity and development of sustainable food systems.

Official sources said in areas with large migrant worker population, focus will be on creating local livelihoods, expanding agriculture and related activities, skill development, and strengthening women’s SHGs and market linkages. Besides, bio-happiness centres will be established in agriculture universities.

Chief secretary Anu Garg said the partnership is an important step towards science-based, inclusive and sustainable development in the state. Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of MSSRF, said this partnership will create opportunities for joint efforts towards sustainable management of natural resources.