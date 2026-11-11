Odisha: High-level Israeli team concludes 10-day visit to KIIT and KISS

BHUBANESWAR: The 20-member high-level Israeli delegation, which visited KIIT and KISS under the ‘India Trek for Global Leaders’ programme, concluded its 10-day stay at the two institutions and departed on Tuesday with fond memories and enriching experiences.

During their visit starting November 1, the delegates interacted with KISS students and gained insights into their culture, traditions and way of life. They also visited various schools of KIIT, where they interacted with students and faculty members and learnt about the university’s teaching methods and research activities.

At a farewell ceremony organised in their honour, members of the delegation said interacting with children and faculty members at KIIT and KISS was the most rewarding part of their visit to India. They appreciated meeting students and academics from different departments at KIIT, exchanging ideas, learning from one another and sharing experiences.

Describing KISS as a unique model for the world, the delegates said the institution reflected the vision, dedication, hard work and sacrifice of its founder Achyuta Samanta.

Addressing the Israeli delegation, Samanta said their visit would create opportunities for KIIT and KISS in education, research, cultural exchange and other areas of mutual cooperation.

KIIT Deemed to be University vice-chancellor Prof Saranjit Singh, pro vice-chancellor (admin)-cum-registrar Prof JR Mohanty and director general of international relations Debaraj Pradhan were present on the occasion.