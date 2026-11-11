Odisha: Madhu Babu pension for 5L new beneficiaries

BALASORE: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced a major expansion of the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY), bringing an additional 5,05,817 eligible beneficiaries under the social security scheme. With the latest expansion, the total number of beneficiaries has increased to 41,80,825, marking what Majhi described as the complete saturation of the scheme.
Addressing a state-level function at the Reserve Police Lines ground here, the CM said the state government has abolished the earlier quota-based system to ensure that no eligible senior citizen, person with disabilities, widow or destitute individual was deprived of pension benefits. “Our government has done away with this inhumane system. All eligible beneficiaries will now be covered under the pension scheme,” he said.
Criticising the previous BJD government’s quota system, Majhi said eligible applicants were often forced to wait for an existing beneficiary’s demise for a vacancy to be created. He said the inclusion of over five lakh additional beneficiaries would entail an annual expenditure of approximately Rs 625 crore.
The CM also launched the Unified Pension Management Portal (UPMP) to make pension delivery simpler, more transparent and efficient. Eligible applicants can apply online through the portal or seek assistance from their nearest common services centre or BDO’s office. Regular pension payments will begin from the month following the submission of applications.
He further announced that beneficiaries attaining the age of 80 years would automatically become eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 3,500 without having to submit a fresh application.
Newly enrolled beneficiaries will receive their pensions for October and November together. District-level distribution programmes will be held on November 11 and 12, followed by block-level programmes on November 13 and 14. Those unable to collect their pensions during these programmes can receive the amount in cash from their respective gram panchayat or municipal offices on November 25. From December onwards, pensions will be disbursed regularly on the 15th of every month.
On the occasion, Majhi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 70 development projects worth approximately Rs 340 crore in the district. These included 28 completed projects worth Rs 78 crore and 42 new ones estimated at Rs 262 crore.
He also inaugurated an awareness chariot launched by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department to spread awareness about the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana.
Deputy CM Pravati Parida, ministers Nityananda Gond, Krushnachandra Mahapatra, Suryabanshi Suraj, Pradeep Bal Samanta, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi, MLAs and officials attended the event.