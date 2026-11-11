Odisha: Madhu Babu pension for 5L new beneficiaries

BALASORE: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced a major expansion of the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY), bringing an additional 5,05,817 eligible beneficiaries under the social security scheme. With the latest expansion, the total number of beneficiaries has increased to 41,80,825, marking what Majhi described as the complete saturation of the scheme.

Addressing a state-level function at the Reserve Police Lines ground here, the CM said the state government has abolished the earlier quota-based system to ensure that no eligible senior citizen, person with disabilities, widow or destitute individual was deprived of pension benefits. “Our government has done away with this inhumane system. All eligible beneficiaries will now be covered under the pension scheme,” he said.

Criticising the previous BJD government’s quota system, Majhi said eligible applicants were often forced to wait for an existing beneficiary’s demise for a vacancy to be created. He said the inclusion of over five lakh additional beneficiaries would entail an annual expenditure of approximately Rs 625 crore.

The CM also launched the Unified Pension Management Portal (UPMP) to make pension delivery simpler, more transparent and efficient. Eligible applicants can apply online through the portal or seek assistance from their nearest common services centre or BDO’s office. Regular pension payments will begin from the month following the submission of applications.

He further announced that beneficiaries attaining the age of 80 years would automatically become eligible for a monthly pension of Rs 3,500 without having to submit a fresh application.