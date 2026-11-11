Odisha Revenue Service officer loses job within 5 days of arrest for bribery

BALASORE: The state Revenue and Disaster Management department terminated the services of Manisha Mishra, an Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officer, on Tuesday following her arrest in an alleged bribery case involving Rs 7,000. Mishra, who served as a probationary sub-registrar at Baliapal in Balasore district, had joined the government service as an ORS officer in 2024.

Mishra lost her job within five days of being caught. A Vigilance team caught her on November 6 while she was allegedly accepting `7,000 from Gyanaranjan Patra, a resident of Panchrukhi village, in exchange for facilitating the registration of land and issuance of a sale deed.

Patra had approached the Balasore Vigilance authorities, alleging that the sub-registrar had demanded Rs 10,000 for the official work. The alleged deal was subsequently settled at Rs 7,000. Acting on his complaint, a Vigilance team from the Baripada office laid a trap and caught Mishra while she was allegedly accepting the cash in her office chamber.

Following the arrest, she was taken to the Balasore Vigilance office and simultaneous searches were conducted at her office and residential quarters. On November 7, she was produced before the Special Vigilance Court in Balasore, which remanded her in judicial custody until November 20.

The Revenue and Disaster Management department said in an order Mishra had not completed her probation. Citing the gravity of the allegations and the report submitted by the Vigilance department, the government concluded that her continued service would be detrimental to public interest.

Exercising powers under the Odisha Revenue Service Recruitment Rules, 2011, the state government terminated her services with immediate effect, the order stated.