Search for 6 trapped under landslide debris in Odisha called off

BERHAMPUR: The search and rescue operation at landslide-hit Gidipabali village under Bhanjanagar block was formally called off on Tuesday, 12 days after the October 28 disaster, with six persons still missing.

Of the 13 people reported missing after the massive landslide, rescue teams recovered seven bodies, while the remaining six could not be traced despite an extensive search operation.

The decision to suspend the operation followed a written appeal submitted by 12 villagers to Kandhamal collector Ved Bhushan on November 7, requesting the administration to discontinue the search. The families believe that their missing relatives and houses are buried under nearly 20-30 feet of debris and massive boulders, making further recovery efforts extremely difficult. Instead, they have urged the administration to prioritise rehabilitation.

Official sources said the district administration has initiated assistance and rehabilitation measures for the affected families. The collector said initial assistance had been provided from the Red Cross fund. Five families would be rehabilitated with houses and land in Kandhamal’s Raikia block, while the remaining families have opted to settle at Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district.

On the day, villagers observed a memorial meeting ritual in memory of the six persons who remain trapped under the debris of the landslide.

The tragedy struck Gidipabali village under Baibali panchayat on Ganjam-Kandhamal border around 3 am on October 28, when incessant rain triggered by cyclone Arnab caused a massive landslide. Torrents of mud, boulders, uprooted trees and water swept down the hillside, burying several houses while residents were asleep.

Around 100 rescue personnel including the NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services were deployed for the search operation. Railway engineers and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service. However, the operation was hampered by massive boulders, some reportedly as large as houses, difficult terrain and the absence of road connectivity, which prevented heavy machinery from reaching the affected site.