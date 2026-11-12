100-acre of paddy fields flooded after unknown miscreant opens canal gate in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Already reeling from crop damage caused by floods in the aftermath of cyclone Arnab, farmers of Jagamohan panchayat in Ganjam’s Dharakote block suffered another setback after a sudden release of water into the Mahanadi canal under Madahabrida Anicut submerged nearly 100 acre of paddy fields in Nandigora and Putu villages on Tuesday.

Irrigation officials said an unidentified miscreant opened a canal gate leading to the situation. The Arnab-induced floods had already caused breaches in the Mahanadi canal, leading to inundation of vast swathes of farmland. While a nearly 40-foot breach had occurred at Baranalia in upstream of Nandigora village, another measuring around 50 feet developed near Jahada. Farmers alleged that neither of the breaches had been repaired.

The fresh inundation has heightened farmers’ anxiety, particularly in view of the possibility of another spell of low pressure-induced rainfall around November 13. Following the incident, Dharakote tehsildar Lambodar Marandi and Jahada revenue inspector visited the waterlogged fields to assess the situation.

Contacted, junior engineer of Irrigation department Sanjeeb Sahu said an unidentified person opened a canal gate near Sahaspur, allowing the residual water to flow through the canal. The gate had subsequently been closed, and the department was monitoring the situation. He expressed hope that the water level would recede shortly.