Congress plans massive tribal assembly at Keonjhar in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Adivasi Department and former MP Yashwant Singh Laguri on Wednesday alleged that religious intolerance has increased alarmingly under the BJP government in Odisha, with the tribal community bearing the brunt of it.

Laguri said anti-social elements allegedly vandalised the sacred place of worship of Santal tribals and attacked villagers in Keonjhar on October 23. The accused also allegedly threatened to stop their rice quota and other government assistance, he added.

“If the Odisha government does not remain vigilant against these anti-people organisations, does not deliver justice to victimised tribals and punish the criminals, then the government should be prepared to face a strong movement in the coming days,” he said.

Addressing a media conference here, Laguri announced that tribals from Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts will converge in Keonjhar town on November 18 and submit a memorandum to the Governor Braj Mohan Ram and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through the Keonjhar collector, over atrocities committed on innocent tribals in the name of religion by saffron organisations.

On the direction of OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, a Congress fact-finding team visited the Basantpur village. “We met the DGP at Cuttack yesterday and requested justice for the tribals and action against police who failed to act. Today also, on behalf of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Adivasi department, we have submitted a memorandum to Governor in this regard,” he added.