EPFO shifts Cuttack district office to BSNL complex

CUTTACK: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has shifted its Cuttack district office from the Badambadi complex to the BSNL office complex as part of efforts to improve service delivery and upgrade its regional infrastructure.

The new office was inaugurated by Central Provident Fund commissioner (CPFC) Ramesh Krishnamurthy on Tuesday.

The relocation is expected to make EPFO services more accessible to employees, employers and pensioners in Cuttack district while improving grievance redressal, claim settlements and routine administrative services.

Speaking at the inauguration, Krishnamurthy highlighted EPFO’s extensive social security network and its ongoing digital transformation. He said the organisation currently serves around eight crore subscribers and account holders across the country.

The Centralised IT Enabled System is expected to accelerate claim settlements, enhance automation and ensure seamless service delivery across the country, he said.

Additional CPFC, Odisha, Julian Tobias said the Cuttack district office extends social security coverage across six districts. Despite having a staff strength of only 10, the office manages more than 3.48 lakh subscribers, 60,000 pensioners and thousands of establishments.

Regional Provident Fund commissioner-I Vijay Kumar Prasad and Maushumi Lata Padhi, Regional Provident Fund commissioner-II also spoke.