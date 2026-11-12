Gen-Z can advance national interests, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the youth, particularly the Gen Z, has an important role in advancing national interests and shaping the country’s future.

Addressing a state-level conference of student leaders organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here, he emphasised their role in building a developed India. The event was attended by more than 8,000 student leaders from colleges and universities across the state.

The chief minister called upon students to move beyond the traditional pursuit of jobs and become job creators through innovation, skill development and entrepreneurship. Congratulating the ABVP on its performance in student union elections across the country, particularly its victory at Delhi University, the chief minister urged student leaders to work on campus-related issues, academic development and wider national concerns.

Referring to ABVP’s guiding principle of ‘Knowledge, Character and Unity’, he called for drug-free campuses and a healthy academic environment.

Highlighting the state government’s initiatives in education, Majhi referred to the Odisha Education Policy, digital libraries, improved research facilities, free Wi-Fi and free education from kindergarten to postgraduate levels.

The chief minister said the government is focusing on skill development, startups and entrepreneurship to expand employment opportunities for young people. Referring to the state’s growing engagement with Japan, he said visits by Japanese representatives to the state could open up opportunities in startups, skill development and youth-oriented projects.

Citing India’s development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majhi claimed that around 50 crore people had moved above the poverty line over the past decade. He also urged young people to preserve Odia identity, cultural traditions and heritage while embracing opportunities in a rapidly changing world.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki and national social media convener Prerana Bhardwaj spoke.