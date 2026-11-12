Human Rights Panel seeks report on diet of tribal prisoners in Odisha jails

BHUBANESWAR: Can tribal inmates in prisons of the state be served a diet which is part of their traditional food systems?

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging that the dietary arrangements in state prisons do not adequately accommodate the traditional food habits of tribal inmates.

In an order dated October 29, the commission, chaired by Justice S Pujahari, directed the Home secretary and the Director General of Prisons to inquire into allegations that tribal inmates are not taking the morning diet served in the prisons, affecting their health. The OHRC has called for reports by December 4.

The complaint was filed by advocate and human rights activist Biswapriya Kanungo who alleged that a substantial number of prisoners in Odisha, particularly those belonging to scheduled tribe communities from scheduled areas, including undivided Koraput district, were unable to follow the prescribed prison diet because it did not adequately reflect their traditional food practices.

Tribal communities traditionally consume ragi and other millets, pulses, roots, tubers and leafy vegetables sourced from local agriculture and forests. Kanungo alleged that some tribal prisoners were not taking the prescribed morning diet due to their customary food habits, adversely affecting their health.

The petition argued that prisoners, despite being deprived of liberty, retain their right to life with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution, which includes access to adequate, nutritious and wholesome food. It also cited provisions of the Model Prison Manual, 2016, and Odisha Model Jail Manual, 2020, which allow dietary variations based on local customs and the recommendation of medical officers.

The commission observed that allegations concerning the denial of adequate nutrition and its impact on prisoners’ health raise questions of human rights and possible negligence by public servants.