No lapse in flood management, says Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg

BHUBANESWAR: In a pushback against Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik’s ‘manmade crisis’ allegation, the Odisha government on Wednesday said unprecedented rainfall triggered by cyclone Arnab was the main reason behind the floods in Ganjam.

Addressing a media conference here, chief secretary Anu Garg asserted that there was no lapse in flood management by the government or in the operation of reservoir gates. Extreme rainfall saw Patrapur block recording 546 mm of rain in 24 hours, which led to the situation.

Stating that the rainfall was the highest in the area between 1990 and 2013, the chief secretary said many places in the district also received over 300 mm of rain during the period. As a result, 6,907 cumecs (cubic metres per second) water flow was recorded at the Purusottampur gauge station on the Rushikulya river, double the river’s carrying capacity.

Garg said the catchment area of the Rushikulya and Bahuda river systems was approximately 9,800 sq km, of which reservoirs covered only around 880 sq km, or roughly 10 per cent. The remaining 90 per cent of the runoff flowed directly into the river systems uncontrolled, she added.

Stating that the safety of reservoirs was of paramount importance to the government, the chief secretary said decisions to open gates and discharge excess water from dams were taken in view of the prevailing situation to ensure dam safety and prevent loss of human lives.