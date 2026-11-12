Odisha: Brown planthoppers worry for cyclone-hit farmers of Muniguda

BERHAMPUR: Even as farmers in Rayagada district are yet to recover from the losses caused by cyclone Arnab, an outbreak of brown planthoppers (BPH)—locally known as Chakada Poka—has emerged as a fresh threat to paddy cultivation, damaging standing crops in Muniguda block.

The pest attack has reportedly affected acres of farmland, leaving farmers worried as the paddy crop gradually dries up. Bhairabgad village in Muniguda block is among the worst-hit areas.

A farmer of Bhairabgad, Arakhita Gouda, said he suffered damage to nearly four acres of paddy. Despite spraying pesticides four times to control the infestation, he has been unable to contain the pest attack. The paddy plants continue to dry up, raising fears of substantial crop losses.

With the possibility of crop failure looming, farmers are worried about repaying their debts and sustaining their families. They have urged the agriculture department to conduct an immediate field assessment, ascertain the extent of the infestation and crop damage, and provide appropriate technical advice and government assistance.

According to agricultural data, paddy has been cultivated over 12,910 hectares under Muniguda agricultural district during the current kharif season. Of this, 4,375 hectares are in Muniguda block, 6,755 hectares in Bissamcuttack block and 1,780 hectares in Chandrapur block. The brown planthopper infestation has so far been reported in Muniguda block.

Muniguda agriculture district officer Prakash Chandra Behera said affected farmers would be provided necessary assistance as per government norms.