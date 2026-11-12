Odisha government extends relief to all blocks of 3 districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday decided to cover every block of Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal with emergency assistance for families hit by cyclone Arnab and subsequent flood.

The move comes after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a uniform relief package for the three worst-affected districts. Under it, each affected household will get 50 kg of rice along with Rs 2,500 in cash support. Special relief commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil issued directions to the collectors of the three districts to start immediate identification and verification of beneficiaries. He said the process must be completed quickly, but with full transparency, so that no genuine family is left out.

For smooth supply, district administrations have been asked to work in close coordination with district civil supplies officers and the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation to lift the required rice stocks without delay.

Meanwhile, Rs 482.42 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department from the state disaster response fund (SDRF) for repair and reconstruction of various damaged projects by cyclone Arnab and subsequent heavy rainfall and floods.

While Rs 306.54 crore has been sanctioned for the worst-affected Ganjam district, Rs 109.97 crore has been provided to Gajapati district.

To keep a close watch on the ground situation, the collectors will send block-wise daily updates on both rice and cash distribution to the State Emergency Operation Centre till the entire exercise is over.