Rayagada collector Ashutosh Kulkarni mulls Kashipur split

BERHAMPUR: The Rayagada district administration has proposed the creation of a separate Tikiri block and tehsil by bifurcating the existing Kashipur block and tehsil. If approved, it that will likely transform the administrative landspace of the mineral-rich region.

Rayagada collector Ashutosh Kulkarni has written to the chief secretary seeking approval for the proposal, citing the vast geographical spread, large population, and difficulties in delivering government services to people in the remote and hilly region.

According to the collector’s letter (dated November 3), Kashipur block covers around 1,500 sq km and has a population of approximately 1.82 lakh spread across 24 gram panchayats and more than 400 revenue villages. It is among the most populous rural blocks in the district. The block and tehsil headquarters are located at Kashipur, in the north-central part of the area.

However, several panchayats are situated at considerable distances. For instance, Bankambo is around 40 km away and Sunger about 30 km from the block headquarters.

The collector pointed out that the existing administrative arrangement placed considerable pressure on officials responsible for implementing government schemes.

The problem is particularly evident in the implementation of women and child development schemes. Kashipur has 329 Anganwadi centres, but a single child development project officer finds it difficult to ensure effective delivery of services.

Complaints related to malnutrition and irregularities in Anganwadi centres have also been reported. Similarly, despite having a community health centre and the highest number of sub-health centres in the district, geographical constraints make it difficult for pregnant women and others to access timely healthcare.