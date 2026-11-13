BJD couldn’t find solution to floods when in power: Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The war of words over leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s statement describing the Ganjam flood as a manmade disaster continued on Thursday with Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari launching a scathing attack on the erstwhile BJD government over its record in disaster management, while defending the present dispensation’s handling of the recent flood.

Addressing a media conference, the minister cited casualty figures from major cyclones in the past to question the preparedness and response of the time. “As many as 9,866 people died in the 1999 Super Cyclone during the Congress period. Seventy-two people lost their lives in cyclone Titli, 45 in cyclone Phailin, and 65 during Fani under the BJD tenure,” Pujari said.

He said the Opposition had no moral right to lecture the present government on disaster management when its own tenure saw such loss of lives despite advance warnings and institutional mechanisms. Rejecting the Opposition’s allegations of a ‘manmade flood’ in Ganjam, Pujari said the state government was prepared for a detailed debate on the matter in the Assembly, which commences on November 18.

He alleged that though the BJD remained in power for nearly two-and-a-half decades, its government failed to take adequate steps towards providing long-term solutions for floods and other natural disasters.

Citing the reasons behind the recent flooding in Ganjam, the minister said the situation worsened because the actual rainfall far exceeded the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The administration had made all arrangements based on IMD predictions. However, an unprecedented downpour from October 28 to 30 triggered a sudden and severe flood situation in the district, leaving little time for additional measures,” he added.