Kendrapara’s VFX artist shines with 3D visuals for Ramayana movie

KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara has a reason to be proud in Bhramarabar Das (35) from Belpal village under Rajnagar block. Das has played a key role in creating the spectacular 3D visuals and visual effects for the recently released Ramayana movie.

Born into a farming family in the small village, Das has carved a niche for himself in the international film industry with his expertise in animation and visual effects. He has been associated with DNEG, a globally acclaimed visual effects and animation company, since 2021. His work involved blending live-action footage with complex 3D computer-generated environments to bring the film’s mythological characters and spectacular sequences to life.

Das completed a diploma in animation and visual effects from Animaster, Bhubaneswar, in 2009. He pursued a post-graduate course in Applied Art at Utkal University, where he topped his batch in 2015 and received a gold medal. He began his professional career with Walt Disney in Mumbai and later worked with PRANA and Technicolor before joining DNEG.

Sharing his contribution to the project, Das said he led a 20-member look development team that worked on several important mythological characters and creatures, including the golden deer, Ashwamedha horse, giant warriors, demons, Kumbhakarna and Airavata, among others. “Our team, along with other departments, created several mythological characters for the film,” he said while speaking at his residence in Belpal.

One of the film’s major visual highlights is the high-altitude aerial battle between Jatayu and Ravana.