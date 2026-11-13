Odisha CM unveils robotics labs in 807 schools, launches Nipun app

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said academic marks alone will not guarantee employment, and advised students to remain adaptable to changing times, develop practical skills and exercise caution while accessing information on the internet.

Inaugurating the three-day state-level children’s festival ‘Suravi-2026’ at the Capital High School ground in Unit-III here, Majhi offered a series of suggestions in the manner of a teacher guiding students. The event will continue from November 12 to 14.

He said in the internet age, when information is readily available, young people must learn to distinguish between authentic information and misleading content. He also cautioned students against excessive use of mobile phones, saying these should primarily serve as tools for learning and knowledge acquisition rather than merely as instruments of entertainment.

The chief minister noted that the expanding industrial landscape of the state will generate huge employment opportunities in the coming years. “Students should concentrate on their studies and equip themselves with the knowledge and skills required to benefit from the emerging opportunities,” he said.

On the occasion, Majhi inaugurated robotics laboratories in 807 schools across the state at an investment of `164.33 crore. He also launched the ‘Nipun App’ to strengthen foundational learning and assess students’ academic progress.

The robotics labs will provide students from classes VI to X with hands-on exposure to robotics, coding, artificial intelligence, machine learning and 3D printing. Each lab is equipped with four robots, robotics kits, computers and 3D printing facilities.