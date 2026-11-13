Odisha: Vigilance nabs revenue assistant for embezzling Rs 3.03 crore govt funds

KENDRAPARA: Vigilance officials on Thursday arrested a senior revenue assistant (SRA) of Derabish block in connection with the alleged embezzlement of `3.03 crore government funds through creation of fraudulent bills on the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal.

Accused Sasikanta Rana was reportedly absconding for a long time. Vigilance sleuths apprehended him in Angul using digital tracking.

Officials said Rana siphoned off government funds during his postings at Rajkanika and Derabish blocks. He was in charge of the establishment section which handles the processing of salaries, arrears and pension payments.

During his tenure in Rajkanika from August 30, 2023 to September 4, 2024, he allegedly misappropriated `1,46,68,118. Similarly, during his stint in Derabish from January 7, 2025 to October 13, 2025, he allegedly embezzled another `1,56,97,725. The total amount involved in the alleged misappropriation stood at `3,03,65,843, said officials.

Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly manipulated disbursement records by generating fraudulent claims for salaries, arrears, gratuity, unutilised leave and pensions in the names of retired and deceased government employees through the HRMS portal.

Instead of transferring the money to rightful beneficiaries, he allegedly replaced their bank account details with accounts operated by him and his family members, including his wife, father and brother as well as a relative. The accounts were maintained at the State Bank of India, Bank of India and Indian Bank branches in Kendrapara, and the money was transferred through NEFT transactions.

Two cases were registered against Rana in Cuttack Vigilance police station under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018 and the BNS. The arrested SRA was produced in Vigilance court at Cuttack and was remanded in judicial custody.