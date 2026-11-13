Rourkela Steel Plant capacity likely to be scaled down to 3 MTPA from 5 MTPA

ROURKELA: what could be a telling blow for the region, the SAIL with instruction from the Ministry of Steel (MoS) is reportedly moving ahead towards downsizing the proposed greenfield expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) from 5 MTPA to 3 MTPA.

Limited budget, delay in finalising RSP’s proposal and tribal protest at Barkani stalling the plant’s new rail line project are being attributed to the downsizing plan.

Sources privy with the development said a week ago, the consultancy firm MECON handed over a detail project report (DPR) for 3.1 MTPA expansion of RSP, a blue chip integrated plant of SAIL which was on the priority list for expansion with initial proposal submitted five years ago.

According to a August 2022 release of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), with India planning to enhance crude steel production capacity to 300 MTPA by 2030, the SAIL planned to increase its capacity to 35 MTPA from 20.63 MTPA by 2030-31. For this, SAIL planned an indicative investment of around Rs 1.10 lakh crore sourced from a combination of debt and equity.

Sources said initially, Rs 30,000 crore was earmarked for the RSP to enhance its capacity to 9.80 MTPA from the existing 4.65 MTPA. As of now, IISCO, Burnpur is in advanced stage of implementing capacity expansion from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA at a cost of Rs 45,810 crore. Alloy Steel Plant, Durgapur has received Rs 1,714 crore for expansion. The Bhilai Steel Plant, which was left out in the previous expansion, has received in-principle approval for expansion from 6.8 MTPA to 10.2 MTPA at a cost of Rs 31,000 crore.