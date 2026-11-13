Two policemen killed, one injured as iron ore-laden truck rams into vehicle in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Two police personnel were killed and another injured after an iron ore-laden truck rammed into their vehicle near Biras Chhak in Odisha's Bhadrak district early Friday.

The accident occurred around 12.30 am under the jurisdiction of Naikanidihi police station in Basudevpur block. The truck hit the police vehicle, killing one policeman on the spot and injuring three others, Basudevpur SDPO Bichitrananda Sethi said.

The injured personnel were initially rushed to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. However, as their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment. One of them later succumbed to his injuries, Sethi said.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Bag (21) and Manas Ray (22), both posted at Astaranga police station in Puri district.

They had travelled to the Dhamra area in connection with an investigation into a mobile phone theft case.

Naikanidihi police have seized the truck and launched an investigation into the accident.