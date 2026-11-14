469 get degrees during convocation of KISS

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 469 students, including PhD scholars, received degrees during the sixth annual convocation of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University on Friday. A total of six distinguished personalities were also conferred honorary doctorates in recognition of their contributions to society, education, justice and public service during the event.

The honorary degrees were awarded to President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judge Iwasawa Yuji, ICJ judges Bogdan-Lucian Aurescu and Leonardo Nemer Caldeira Brant, chairperson of the National Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of Pt Ram Narayan Sharma Educational Trust Dr Anuradha Sharma (Mataji) and RNS World School, and founder and chairman of JayBharat Foundation and Bharat Masala Surendra Nath Panda.

The prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award was presented to Judge Iwasawa by KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta in the presence of KIIT and KISS president Saswati Bal and vice-president Umapada Bose. Addressing around 40,000 KISS students during the event, Judge Iwasawa Yuji urged graduates to remain curious, embrace uncertainty and contribute to society. Enketeswar Kandagari was awarded the Founder’s Gold Medal as the university’s best graduating student.

Seven students received Chancellor’s Gold Medals for securing the highest CGPA in their respective disciplines, while seven others received Vice-Chancellor’s Silver Medals. KISS university chancellor Ashok Kumar Parija, prochancellor Deepak Behera, vice-chancellor Saranjit Singh and registrar Prashanta Kumar Routray were among those present.