Committed to preserving Kudumi community's heritage, says Odisha CM

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday lauded the Kudumi community for its rich cultural heritage, age-old traditions, hard work and deep-rooted reverence for nature.

Attending a cultural congregation of the National Bandana Parab at Aguad in Mayurbhanj district’s Betnoti block, he reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring the agrarian community’s social, economic, educational and cultural advancement.

Majhi acknowledged the Kudumi Mohanta community’s long-standing demands for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe list and recognition of the Kudumali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The CM said, “Bandana symbolises the worship of nature, the celebration of agrarian culture and our deep-rooted gratitude towards the land. These traditions represent the very soul of our civilisation.”

Appreciating the bonds of brotherhood between the Santhal and Kudumi communities in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, Majhi said unity and mutual respect were integral to tribal culture. He said following the formation of the separate state of Odisha, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar emerged as major centres of Kudumi settlement, while Baripada came to be recognised as the unofficial cultural capital of the Kudumi Mohanta community in the state.

Emphasising the cultural and ecological significance of Bandana Parab and other traditional festivals, Majhi said rituals such as Goth Puja, Guhala Puja and Goru Bandana had been observed since ancient times to express gratitude and reverence towards cattle.