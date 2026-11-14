Committed to preserving Kudumi community's heritage, says Odisha CM

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday lauded the Kudumi community for its rich cultural heritage, age-old traditions, hard work and deep-rooted reverence for nature.
Attending a cultural congregation of the National Bandana Parab at Aguad in Mayurbhanj district’s Betnoti block, he reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring the agrarian community’s social, economic, educational and cultural advancement.
Majhi acknowledged the Kudumi Mohanta community’s long-standing demands for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe list and recognition of the Kudumali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
The CM said, “Bandana symbolises the worship of nature, the celebration of agrarian culture and our deep-rooted gratitude towards the land. These traditions represent the very soul of our civilisation.”
Appreciating the bonds of brotherhood between the Santhal and Kudumi communities in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, Majhi said unity and mutual respect were integral to tribal culture. He said following the formation of the separate state of Odisha, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar emerged as major centres of Kudumi settlement, while Baripada came to be recognised as the unofficial cultural capital of the Kudumi Mohanta community in the state.
Emphasising the cultural and ecological significance of Bandana Parab and other traditional festivals, Majhi said rituals such as Goth Puja, Guhala Puja and Goru Bandana had been observed since ancient times to express gratitude and reverence towards cattle.
Majhi also lauded the academic achievements of Kudumi students and acknowledged Digraj Mahanta and Tapan Kumar Mahanta of Keonjhar; Chandan Kumar Mahanta of Cuttack; and Partha Sarathi Mahanta of Baripada, who secured top positions in matriculation examinations in recent years. He also congratulated Sanjana Mahanta of Mayurbhanj for securing top position in the Plus Two Science examination.
Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’, Majhi said the Odisha government was committed to pursuing an inclusive development model.
Addressing the gathering, Housing and Urban Development and Public Enterprises Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra highlighted the importance of social unity within the Kudumi Mohanta community and the overall development of the region.
Forest, Environment and Climate Change, and Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia highlighted the community’s deep connection with nature and its contribution to labour welfare.
Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi were among a host of leaders and community representatives at the event.