Congress MLAs in Odisha to boycott orientation programme for legislators attended by Vice-President

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress has decided to boycott the orientation programme for MLAs scheduled to be held in the Assembly on November 16 in the presence of Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan.

Announcing the party’s decision on Friday, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also urged the BJD to join the boycott.

The BJD is yet to react to the Congress proposal, but sources said the regional party is unlikely to agree.

Talking to mediapersons, Das said the President and Vice-President are constitutional authorities and questioned why the Vice-President should conduct a training programme for MLAs when the state has so many pressing issues to deal with.

He said the orientation programme was unlikely to empower MLAs constitutionally and alleged that it was intended to make legislators subservient to those in power. Accusing the BJP of working against the Constitution, the OPCC president questioned what the Opposition MLAs stood to gain from the programme.