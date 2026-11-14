Odisha

Four held for smuggling leopard skin in Odisha's Rayagada

Forest officials seized a leopard skin, four mobile phones and three motorcycles during a raid near Kannapadu; investigators are probing whether the animal was hunted locally or its skin brought from elsewhere.
Four held for smuggling leopard skin in Odisha's Rayagada
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BERHAMPUR: The forest department on Friday arrested four persons in a raid on an alleged deal of a leopard skin in Rayagada district. The accused were held near Kannapadu under Naira section of Gudari forest range on charges of possessing and attempting to smuggle the skin of a leopard, a protected wild animal.

Officials seized one leopard skin, four mobile phones and three motorcycles from the accused, identified as Maren Malik, Gouri Sankar Rana, Sriram Patra and Dilip Bidika.

Officials conducted the raid on the instructions of Rayagada divisional forest officer Sachin Annasaheb Ohol. Assistant conservators of forests Sachidananda Sethi and Satish Kumar Dharua, and Gunupur range officer Pradeep Kumar Acharya led the raiding team.

Forest officials are probing whether the leopard was hunted locally or its skin was brought from elsewhere for sale.