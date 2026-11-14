Odisha govt gives teachers, staff 15 reasons to cheer

BHUBANESWAR: In a major decision to meet demands by various teachers and non-teaching employees’ associations, the state government on Friday approved implementation of 15 recommendations of the Ashok Tripathy Committee.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi following a detailed examination of the committee’s recommendations on the institutions and teachers under School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments.

The key decisions include bringing 194 high schools, which were left out of the 2013 government block grant scheme, under the grant-in-aid system and increasing the monthly remuneration of part-time art, music and sports teachers in government schools from Rs 10,000 to Rs 16,000.

The government also decided to pay arrears to trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and physical education teachers (PETs) of government secondary schools who completed six years of service and were regularised in 2022. Regular promotions for primary school teachers and regularisation of sikshya sahayaks appointed between 2016 and 2018 are among the other decisions.