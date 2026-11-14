Odisha panel seeks district-wise data on SEBC representation ahead of local body polls

The data sought includes details of SEBC members elected under the unreserved (UR) category in PRIs and ULBs across the state. The information is expected to help the commission assess the actual political representation of SEBCs in local bodies and examine the need for proportionate reservation to ensure their effective participation in grassroots democratic institutions.

The government constituted the commission on October 7 in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court. Retired IAS officer Bijay Kumar Prusty has been appointed as a member, while the department’s special secretary Soojata Misra is the member secretary.

The commission has started functioning from its office on the premises of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI). Since its constitution, the commission has held several meetings to deliberate on issues relating to SEBC representation and finalise the methodology for the assessment.

Sources said the district-wise data collection is aimed at enabling an evidence-based assessment of the political representation of SEBCs in local bodies across the state, in accordance with the applicable constitutional and legal provisions.