Odisha proposes Rs 16.68-crore project to replace illegal ganja cultivation with cash crops

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to wean farmers away from lucrative but illegal ganja cultivation, Odisha Police has proposed setting up a dedicated agency to promote alternative farming in six cannabis cultivation hotspots across the state.

The agency will function as a project management unit (PMU) under the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and facilitate the transition of traditional ganja cultivators to viable and profitable cash crops. The six districts identified for the initiative are Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Boudh.

In a letter to additional chief secretary, Home department, Hemant Sharma, ADG (Modernisation) SK Priyadarshi said law enforcement alone could not provide a lasting solution to the problem. He stressed the need to offer cultivators sustainable livelihood options through alternative cash crops.

The PMU will function under the direct supervision of the ANTF DIG, who will act as the nodal officer and report to the ANTF/STF IG. A specialised professional agency will be engaged to manage the unit and coordinate the multi-departmental initiative.

The agency will work with the Agriculture, Horticulture, Soil Conservation and Forest departments to identify suitable alternative crops based on soil conditions, climate and market access. The proposed crops include turmeric, ginger, cashew, coffee, pineapple, other fruit crops, millets, vegetables and minor forest produce.

It will establish demonstration plots in affected villages, organise farmer training camps and exposure visits, and facilitate access to government schemes covering agricultural inputs, irrigation, crop insurance, credit and marketing. Farmers will also be linked to farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and buyers to ensure better market access and remunerative returns.