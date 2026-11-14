Odisha rice millers threaten to halt paddy milling from December 1 over pending stock clearance

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the kharif procurement season, rice millers in the state have threatened to boycott paddy milling from December 1 if the state government fails to clear the accumulated rice stocks immediately.

At its general body meeting on Friday, the All Odisha Rice Millers’ Association (AORMA) said lifting of over 45 per cent of the rice due against the total procurement of around 97 lakh tonne of paddy was still pending.

“Only 36 lakh tonne of rice has been lifted against the total stock of 63 lakh tonne. Nearly 30 lakh tonne is still lying in rice mills, triggering a severe storage crisis,” said association president Mahesh Kumar Bansal.

The association issued a 10-day ultimatum to the government and submitted a 12-point charter of demands, warning that its members would not participate in paddy milling for the 2026-27 season unless the existing stocks were cleared.

The key demands include lifting of pending custom milled rice (CMR) from the 2025-26 kharif season, release of outstanding milling incentives for both kharif and rabi seasons and revision of transportation charges with effect from the 2024-25 season.

The millers have also sought an increase in the driage allowance for raw rice mills from 0.5 per cent to one per cent and timely settlement of all outstanding dues.