Odisha to set up border gates to curb poaching, timber smuggling in forest areas

BARIPADA: Odisha Forest department will erect gates at strategic points along the state’s borders with West Bengal and Jharkhand to curb poaching, timber smuggling and other illegal activities, said Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia here on Friday.

He was responding to queries from The New Indian Express on the proposed security measures for Similipal, one of the largest tiger reserves in the country, during his visit to Aguad village to attend the National Bandana Parab.

“Forest personnel would be deployed at these entry points to regulate movement, intensify surveillance and intercept attempts to transport illegally harvested timber and other forest produce,” he said.

Singkhuntia said the security initiative would not be confined to Similipal and acknowledged that other forest areas in Mayurbhanj located close to the inter-state borders were equally vulnerable to illegal activities.

The minister expressed concern over the recent sandalwood theft reported from Kendujuani forest beat under Thakurmunda range in Karanjia forest division, pointing to possible lapses in forest protection and surveillance mechanisms. “I will direct the divisional forest officer of Karanjia to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those involved are identified and apprehended,” he said.