Orissa HC orders Rs 15 lakh compensation, government job for widow of undertrial killed in jail

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court held jail authorities responsible for the death of an undertrial prisoner following an assault by fellow inmates and directed the state government to pay Rs 15 lakh compensation to his widow and provide her with a Group-D government job.
The court was hearing a petition filed by the deceased’s wife Sasi Behera. Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy also directed that Rs 5 lakh out of the compensation amount be deposited in a fixed deposit in the name of the couple’s minor daughter for six years. The remaining Rs 10 lakh will be released to the widow.
In its judgment, delivered on November 4 and uploaded on Wednesday (November 11), the court directed the state government to complete the entire exercise within two months of receiving the order.
The man, Charan Behera, was arrested by Bellaguntha police on July 11, 2023, in connection with a theft case and remanded to judicial custody the same day. He was lodged in the special sub-jail in Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar at around 9.30 am.
However, he was rushed to a hospital in Bhanjanagar on July 15 for medical treatment, where he was declared dead. Referring to the final form submitted in the case, the court noted that Charan had sustained multiple internal and external injuries after being assaulted by fellow inmates inside the jail, which ultimately led to his death.
Significantly, an inquiry into the incident had also found that negligence on the part of the jail authorities had resulted in the prisoner’s death in custody.
“Since it is not disputed that the deceased while in custody died on 15.07.2023 because of the injuries inflicted on him by the co-convicts, this Court is inclined to allow the prayer made in the Writ Petition,” Justice Satapathy observed.
The court also took note of the family’s circumstances. Charan was survived by his wife, three minor children and elderly parents, making his death a severe financial setback for the family.
Besides directing the payment of compensation, the court ordered the state government to provide Sasi with a suitable Group-D post in the concerned department as a special case on compassionate grounds.