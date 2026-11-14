Orissa HC orders Rs 15 lakh compensation, government job for widow of undertrial killed in jail

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court held jail authorities responsible for the death of an undertrial prisoner following an assault by fellow inmates and directed the state government to pay Rs 15 lakh compensation to his widow and provide her with a Group-D government job.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the deceased’s wife Sasi Behera. Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy also directed that Rs 5 lakh out of the compensation amount be deposited in a fixed deposit in the name of the couple’s minor daughter for six years. The remaining Rs 10 lakh will be released to the widow.

In its judgment, delivered on November 4 and uploaded on Wednesday (November 11), the court directed the state government to complete the entire exercise within two months of receiving the order.

The man, Charan Behera, was arrested by Bellaguntha police on July 11, 2023, in connection with a theft case and remanded to judicial custody the same day. He was lodged in the special sub-jail in Ganjam’s Bhanjanagar at around 9.30 am.