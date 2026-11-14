Orissa High Court Chief Justice Harish Tandon to retire tomorrow, Justice Routray to step in

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court Harish Tandon is set to retire on November 15. The Ministry of Law and Justice said in a release that the President has appointed Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray, the senior-most judge of the High Court, to perform the duties of the Chief Justice with effect from November 16.

With Justice Tandon’s retirement, the number of judges in the High Court will fall to 13 against a sanctioned strength of 33, leaving 20 posts vacant.

The High Court held a full court reference on Friday to bid farewell to the outgoing Chief Justice.

Justice Tandon assumed charge as the 35th Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on March 26, 2025. He graduated in law from Calcutta University in 1983 and enrolled as an advocate in 1989. He practised extensively in civil matters at the Calcutta High Court before being elevated as a judge on April 13, 2010.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended his appointment as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on March 6, 2025.