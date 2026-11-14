Over Rs 10 lakh fine each on Flipkart & coconut oil seller for misleading ad

BHAWANIPATNA: The Kalahandi district consumer disputes redressal commission on Thursday imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh each on e-commerce platform Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd and Gujarat-based seller Elibliss Care, holding the companies jointly liable for unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements over the sale of a coconut oil product marketed as “100 per cent pure and natural” despite containing several other oils and liquid paraffin.

The commission directed the two parties to deposit the fine in Odisha State Consumer Welfare Fund as punitive damages. It also ordered them to jointly pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the complainant, Deepak Dube, and refund Rs 114, the price paid for the product. Both companies were also directed to pay Rs 10,000 each towards litigation costs.

The complaint arose from an online purchase made by Dube on August 17, 2025 through Flipkart. He had purchased a 200 ml pack of Elibliss organic pure extra virgin cold pressed coconut oil for Rs 114.

According to the complaint, while the front label prominently described the product as “100 per cent pure and natural coconut oil”, the ingredients listed on the packaging included extra virgin olive oil, sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil, castor oil, Moroccan argan oil, coconut oil, vitamin E, lemon essential oil and light liquid paraffin.