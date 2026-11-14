Rourkela police arrest HDFC Bank employee from Mumbai in Rs 6 lakh APK file fraud

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Friday arrested a key member of a cybercrime racket from Mumbai for his alleged involvement in APK file scam.

The accused is Chetan Sharad Kurhade (35) of Kalachowki area in Mumbai. Police said Chetan was an employee of the HDFC bank’s insurance division. He was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a city resident who had alleged that around Rs 6 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account by unknown cyber frauds.

The complainant claimed that on May 30, he received a WhatsApp message which resembled a traffic e-challan notification, asking him to deposit Rs 500 in the office of the regional transport office. When the victim clicked on the message, a large number of OTP messages started coming to his mobile phone. Upon checking his bank account, he found six unauthorised UPI transactions were executed and around Rs 6 lakh was debited.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said during investigation, it was found that the fraudulently transferred amount was used towards settlement of bills of credit cards of different banks. On getting the credit card details and linked mobile phone number, a police team reached Mumbai and arrested the accused.

The SP said Chetan was produced in court under sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3) of BNS and sections 66, 66 C and 66 D of the IT Act. Efforts are underway to arrest four of the accused’s associates involved in the fraud, he added.