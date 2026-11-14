Two elephants, including calf, found dead in Dhenkanal forest; raising concerns over tusker protection

DHENKANAL: Two elephants, including a one-year-old calf, were found dead barely 100 metres apart in the Godarabilli forest area under Kamakhyanagar West forest range in Dhenkanal district on Saturday, raising fresh concerns over protection of the gentle giants in the conflict-prone region.

The carcasses, one of a 12-year-old female elephant and the other of a calf aged around one year, were spotted by locals in the morning, who subsequently alerted the forest department.

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation to find out if the deaths were resulted from infighting within the herd or any other possible cause.

The exact cause is yet to be established, said Dhenkanal Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Lalit Kumar Patra.