Another cyclone over Bay of Bengal by Monday, Odisha awaits heavy rains

BHUBANESWAR : The Bay of Bengal is set to witness its third cyclone within a month as a well-marked low pressure area is likely to intensify into a storm by Monday evening. There is no clarity on the system’s landfall point yet.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the well-marked low pressure is expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the same region during the next 24 hours.

Tracking north-northwestwards, the system will take the shape of a cyclone over the central parts of south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around Monday evening, said the national weather body.

However, there is no consensus yet on the system’s course after intensifying, leaving its eventual impact on the east coast uncertain.

Various models have issued different forecasts regarding the track and further intensification of the system. The GFS group of models, including AIGFS have indicated an initial northward movement, followed by north-northeastwards/northeastwards movement reaching towards Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts with intensity reaching up to severe to very severe cyclonic storm around Thursday.