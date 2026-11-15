CBI raids Paradip Port’s deputy traffic manager’s house

PARADIP: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted simultaneous raids at locations linked to Sriman Narayan Mishra, deputy traffic manager of Paradip Port, over allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were carried out at his official quarters inside Paradip Port and office premises of Canmas, an organisation he manages. Two teams conducted searches in Paradip, while another team raided his house at Raghunathpur in Bhubaneswar.

The CBI also examined properties allegedly owned by Mishra under Kujang and Erasama tehsils. The raids reportedly led to the recovery of documents, which are being examined by the investigating agency.