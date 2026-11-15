DDT past threshold in Bargarh rice samples; study flags cancer risk

BARGARH: A Sambalpur University study has detected residues of two pesticides, DDT and Lindane, in rice samples collected from seven blocks of Bargarh district, raising concerns over possible dietary exposure to carcinogenic chemicals.

“The findings assume significance as the cancer-related risk quotient for DDT ranged from 0.5 to 3.2, exceeding the threshold value of 1, in some samples,” Professor Malaya Ranjan Mahananda, head of the university’s Environmental Science department and leader of the research, said on Saturday. The findings are part of an ongoing research by the department to investigate possible factors behind cancer prevalence in the region.

Researchers have flagged potential health risks associated with prolonged consumption of contaminated rice, particularly in view of DDT’s persistence in the environment. The research team clarified its findings do not establish pesticide exposure as the direct cause of cancer among patients.

Rice samples were collected from seven blocks of Bargarh district-Bheden, Barpali, Bargarh, Attabira, Bijepur, Bhatli and Sohela-and analysed at the Odisha State Pollution Control Board laboratory.

Around 10,000 cancer patients were treated at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, between 2021 and 2024, a majority of whom were from Bargarh district, researchers said. Collection of blood samples from cancer patients is also underway to further examine possible links, the researchers added.